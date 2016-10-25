Fit-again Asamoah Gyan confident he can help fire Al Ahli to honours this season



Ghana captain Asamoah is confident his return to full fitness can help power Al Ahli to several honours in the United Arab Emirates.

The 30-year-old has been working his way back to optimum level since he joined the side on loan from Shanghai SIPG.

The former Sunderland hitman struggled with injuries but appears to have overcome the nightmare.

The Ghana international has netted six times in seven outings for the UAE Pro-League champions and he feels peaking at the right time to help catapult Al Ahli to several titles.

I'm feeling good," he said. "I overstretched in the last game against the Moroccan side and thought it was a big injury, but the scan showed it wasn't that serious. It wasn't a tear. I had to stay out for two days and had to recover, but I'm happy to be back on the pitch because I don't need this right now.

"I'm starting to get back to the level I want to be, because of my recovery. Now I can recover earlier than in the previous weeks, which is very, very good for me. And I hope everything continues. I just need to stay on the pitch, make sure I work hard every day and everything will come naturally. I'm confident that, with my quality, anytime I stay on the pitch I'm sure I can deliver."

Saturday's win against Dibba maintained Ahli's 100 per cent record to their title defence. With nine points from a possible nine, they sit third in the table having played one match less than the two teams above them: Shabab and Al Jazira.

The Dibba performance was not Ahli's best of the season thus far, but Gyan insists it is a positive sign that the team can secure the points when not at their maximum.

"It's very, very important for the team — we've played three games, we've won three and we've one outstanding, which is later against Al Ain," he said. "It's good that we're still winning, that we've kept that winning record. It's good for the team and good for the club.

"It builds our confidence and that's what we should be doing. We should have this winning mentality whether we're playing good or bad. At the end of the day, we should make sure we win and that's what we're doing right now."

