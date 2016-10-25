Ghana legend Rev Osei Kofi: Kwesi Appiah better than Avram Grant as Black Stars coach

Ghana football great Reverend Osei Kofi has argued that Kwesi Appiah was better comparing his time as the head coach of the Black Stars than current Avram Grant.

The two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner claims the Al Khartoum gaffer introduced new legs during his tenure but the Israeli has failed to replicate it this time.

''What Coach Avram Grant is doing, Kwasi Appiah rather did better than Avram Grant because he produced most of the players Avram Grant is currently using," he told Class FM Sports.

"What player has Avram Grant brought into the team? Kwasi Appiah brought in most of these players he is using. What has Avram [Grant] done?

Ghana will play Egypt in the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com