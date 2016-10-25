Kotoko No.1 goalie Felix Annan ready for tough season ahead after pre season starts

Asante Kotoko first choice goalkeeper Felix Annan is happy to start pre season with the Porcupine Warriors.

Annan and majority of first team players were at the Adako Jachie training ground on Monday.

He posted on his Twitter account: ''It feels great to be back with the lads for preseason!Fun over and hard work begins from now for a tough season.''

Kotoko ended last season with a fifth place finish in the league and a quarter-final elimination in the MTN FA Cup.

It Feels Great To Be Back With The Lads For PreSeason!Fun Over And Hard Work Begins From Now For A Tough Season👌🙏👌 pic.twitter.com/Wz2WXWs2ZO

— Felix Annan (@van_felix21) October 24, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com