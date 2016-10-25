Vodafone commemorates wellbeing day with games

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct 21, GNA - Vodafone Ghana Limited marked the month of October, as a well-being month, with with fun games for its staff at the Burma Camp Leisure Centre in Accra.

The initiative sets aside the month of October to emphasize the importance of sports and physical exercise to the overall well-being of employees.

The climax of the month, which is a Business Fusion session (a day of games and team bonding) brought hundreds of employees together to entrench the spirit of good health and exercises.

Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vodafone Ghana, in an interview with GNA said the value Vodafone places on employee health, safety and well-being cannot be over-emphasised.

'We want our employees to have a wealthy life and their well-being is important to us and not just about the business but everything.

'In several months of the year we have focused on our customers…this month we have to spend a lot of time focusing on our own health to give out the best our customers require.

Cuba, noted that employees are their biggest assets and thus they need time to bond, exercise and do check-ups with Doctors.

The teams which were categorised into team red, team orange, team white and team purple engaged in various sporting activities including, lime and spoon, weightlifting, cards, oware, draft, ludo, volleyball, scrabble, soccer and swimming.

The Global Well-being Month, celebrated in October across the globe, provides participating Vodafone companies the chance to showcase their talents in various sporting disciplines.

