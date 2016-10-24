Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
24 October 2016

Kotoko goalie Felix Annan reveals impact of former coach David Duncan


Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has revealed former coach David Duncan had a positive impact in his revival.

Annan rejoined the Porcupine Warriors after the expiration of his loan deal at WAFA.

The youngster lost his position to Ernest Sowah due to injury but recovered to reclaim his place.

But he has revealed former coach David Duncan turned the screws in his favour.

'Coach Duncan made it clear to us that only the keeper who performs at training will get the nod to keep the post," he told Asempa FM

"He had talks with me and encouraged me to give my possible best. He told me; if you play and you play good ,you play again. And this motivated me a lot."

