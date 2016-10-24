Kotoko goalie Felix Annan reveals impact of former coach David Duncan



Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has revealed former coach David Duncan had a positive impact in his revival.

Annan rejoined the Porcupine Warriors after the expiration of his loan deal at WAFA.

The youngster lost his position to Ernest Sowah due to injury but recovered to reclaim his place.

But he has revealed former coach David Duncan turned the screws in his favour.

'Coach Duncan made it clear to us that only the keeper who performs at training will get the nod to keep the post," he told Asempa FM

"He had talks with me and encouraged me to give my possible best. He told me; if you play and you play good ,you play again. And this motivated me a lot."

