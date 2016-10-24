Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghana's U17 assistant coach Nuhu Ahmed not daunted by tough African draw


Ghana's U17 assistant coach Nuhu Ahmed is confident about the team's chances ahead of the 2017 Africa Under-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets have drawn host Madagascar, Guinea and Cameroon in group A after Monday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.

But assistant coach Nuhu Ahmed insists the side is not daunted by the challenge.

'We are not under pressure because i think that its a welcome news for us since its been a while for now and so we are motivated one way or the other to give off our best," he told Starr FM

' We need to see how we can organize ourselves well so that we will not be taking unaware but we are not under any sort of pressure."

Ghana qualified for the tournament after edging neighbours Burkina Faso and Cote D'voire.

