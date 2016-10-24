Today In History: Ayew brothers score in Aston Villa-Swansea clash

On 24th October, 2015, Ghanaian attacker Jordan Ayew scored his debut EPL goal for Aston Villa in their 1-2 loss to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old headed in from a cross by Gabby Agbolahor in the 65th minute.

But Andre Ayew came to the party with a late effort to seal the maximum points for the Welsh side. A goal that has piled more pressure on Villa manager Sherwood following the club's woeful start to the season.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh