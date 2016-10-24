Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 24 October 2016 18:55 CET

Africa U-17 Nations Cup: Ghana drawn alongside Cameroon, Guinea and Madagascar

Ghana have been drawn in group A alongside Madagascar, Cameroon and Guinea in the 2017 Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Madagascar.

Group B has Mali, Congo, Angola and Niger.
The draw which was done on Monday in Cairo Egypt was conducted by CAF Secretary General, Hicham El Amrani and was assisted by CAF 1st Vice president Almamy Kabele Camara.

Kweku Ayiah, the management Committee chairman of the Black Starlets said after the draw that the group is a manageable one.

'I think the draw is manageable. There are two other teams, Guinea and Cameroon, with a similar style of play like Ghana," he said.

'The only country that does not play the same style is Madagascar, the host. When it comes to such competitions, Ghana always stands tall and so qualifying from that group won't be a problem.'

The final tournament was 2-16 April 2017 with the semi-finalists qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup next year in India.

