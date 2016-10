Out-of-favour Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has been heavily linked with Inter Allies, according to reports.

Antwi has struggled for game time with the Porcupine Warriors and wants to terminate his contract.

But Kotoko are yet to respond to his request.

Antwi has also been linked with Bechem United.



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com