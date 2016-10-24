Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce heaps praise on Adomah despite playing through pain barrier in Fulham win



Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has hailed Ghana winger Albert Adomah despite playing through the pain barrier in their 1-0 win over Fulham over the weekend.

The 28-year-old provided the assist as Jonathan Kodji grabbed the only goal of the match at Villa Park.

The Ghana international passed a fitness test after sustaining an injury during his side's 2-1 win at Reading on Tuesday.

And manager Steve Bruce reserved special praise for the former Middlesbrough wideman.

'To be fair to Albert, I didn't think he had a chance of playing after Tuesday, but he's played with the ankle," he said

'He produced a great ball for Kodjia and that's the bit of quality you need.

'He (Kodjia has got three in a week) got three in a week and it was a wonderful finish. There's still a lot to do and the finish is tremendous.'

