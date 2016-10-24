Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
24 October 2016

Promising Ghanaian starlet Emmanuel Adjei admits he went through 'stress' to prove himself at Anderlecht


Promising Ghanaian starlet Emmanuel Adjei admit it was 'stressful' in proving his mark at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The hugely talented 18-year-old arrived in the European country in January this year had to work his sucks off to prove his mettle to earn a professional contract.

The youngster, who joined from Dreams FC, has slotted in well at the club, replacing injured Alexandru Chipciu.

The highly-rated right-back has admitted he went through stress in convincing coach RenÃ© Weiler of his qualities.

"It was a very stressful time," explains Sowah. "I had no right to make mistakes. My most beautiful memory of those six months was the Youth League match against Barcelona. But now, my proudest moment is this match in Mainz. I was surprised to have played."

The Ghanaian  made his first league start and played the entire duration for Anderlecht on Sunday as they lost 2-1 at Club Brugge.

