24 October 2016

Ghana ace Agyemang-Badu urges Udinese teammates to keep cool heads ahead of Palermo trip


Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has urged his teammates to get over their current joy to record another win against Palermo on Thursday.

The 25-year-old recovered from an illness to produce a splendid second-half performance for the Zebras in their 3-1 win over Pescara on Sunday.

And the Ghana international has urged his teammates to keep their cool ahead of their next game against Palermo on Thursday at the Stadio Renzo Barbera

"We have to keep our cool and work hard towards our next game against Palermo on Thursday evening. We need another win in that game."

Udinese have moved one place up to 16th position with 10 points.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Mob action should not lead to mob judgement.
By: Kwame Serebour, (
