Former Ghana international C.K Akunnor wants Jonathan Mensah to be more imposing

Former Ghana international and coach of Dreams FC C.K Akunnor wants Jonathan Mensah to lift his game and became the rock on which the Black Stars team build their attack.

The 26-year-old defender is one of the experienced players in the current Black Stars set up with huge experience after playing twice at the World Cup.

Mensah who now plays his football with Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala is expected to make Avram Grant's team that will play at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon next January.

And C.K Akunnor wants him to make his impact felt during the must win competition.

'For me Jonathan Mensah is one player that can do more because he has so much experience,' Mensah told Citi Sports

'I really like him a lot but he has so much experience having played in two World Cup competitions and more so he needs to do more.'

'He has the ability to command and arrange the back line and at this stage that should be what he should be doing.'

'I know we can win the AFCON trophy but we need to really work hard as a unit.'

