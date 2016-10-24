Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 24 October 2016 18:10 CET

Mohammed Polo rules out return to Ghana Premier League as coach

Mohammed Polo says he is disinterested in returning to the Ghana Premier League as a coach.

The Dribbling Magician wants to focus on unearthing and narturing budding talents into internationals.

Polo has been out of coaching since his dismissal by Hearts in April 2014 after replacing David Duncam.

''For now, I'm not interested in coming back into the Premier League. I want to focus on my 5-year youth development plan which will ultimately aid the quality of the Premier League and the various national teams,'' Polo told sportscrusader.com

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

TRY TO BE FRIENDLY TO PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT FRIENDLY BECAUSE THEY NEED THE FRIENDLY PEOPLE
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img