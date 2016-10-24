Mohammed Polo rules out return to Ghana Premier League as coach

Mohammed Polo says he is disinterested in returning to the Ghana Premier League as a coach.

The Dribbling Magician wants to focus on unearthing and narturing budding talents into internationals.

Polo has been out of coaching since his dismissal by Hearts in April 2014 after replacing David Duncam.

''For now, I'm not interested in coming back into the Premier League. I want to focus on my 5-year youth development plan which will ultimately aid the quality of the Premier League and the various national teams,'' Polo told sportscrusader.com

