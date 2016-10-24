Udinese midfielder Agyemang Badu is happy to return after overcoming stomach bug illness



Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was thrilled to have recovered in time from illness with a superlative second-half display for Udinese in their 3-1 win over Pescara on Sunday.

Badu, 25, was hospitalised for days in his native country after he suffered gastroenteritis (stomach flu) while on international duty with Ghana.

The Ghana international did not take part in his side's 2-1 defeat to Juventus last weekend but returned to the team to help out in their 3-1 win over Pescara.

And the Ghanaian has been left happy with his return to the pitch.

"The past two weeks have been very difficult for me. After the international break with my national team, I faced several setbacks and although I am not back to my full fitness, I think I am getting better," Badu told Udinese TV.

"I wanted to help the team today and we had a good game by defeating Pescara thanks to my teammates, coaches and the supporters," he added.

Badu made a subsitute appearance for Ghana during their 0-0 draw against Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

He suffered the illness in South Africa where the Ghanaians played out a 1-1 stalemate against Bafana Bafana in an international friendly last week.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com