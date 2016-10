Caleb Ekuban gave Partizani Tirana a 1-0 win over Korabi Peshkopi in the Albanian Premier League on Saturday.

It was his fifth goal of the season for the side who are second on the table with 17 points.

Ekuban, 22, was born in Italian and cut his teeth at Chievo Verona.

