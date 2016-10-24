Record 75,000 fans to watch Black Stars clash with Egypt in Alexandria

A record 75,000 fans will be allowed into the Burg Al Arab stadium in Alexandria to watch Egypt's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on November 13.

The Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Khaled Abdel-Aziz has reached an agreement with the country's Interior Ministry to increase the number from 50,000 to 75,000.

This will be a record-high since 2012.

The Egyptian federation announced last week that 50,000 will be allowed to watch the match but given the importance of the fixture, the number has been increased to allow more spectators to witness the explosive contest.

Fans put up a decent behaviour during Zamalek's CAF Champions League final defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday - a move which has prompted officials to increase the number in the 86,000 seater stadium.

The Pharaohs are keen to qualify to the World Cup and avenge the heavy defeat suffered by the side during the two-legged ties against the Black Stars.

The seven-time African champions are heavily tipped to scale the hurdle after managing a 2-1 win at Congo in their opening group E clash last week.

They have moved two points above Ghana after the West Africans were held to a goalless drawn game by Uganda at home.

The game promises to be a thriller with the two nations desperate to qualify to the global showpiece in Russia in 2018.