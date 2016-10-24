Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
24 October 2016

Ghana Premier League: Nuhu twins disappointed over Ashanti Gold's sacking

Released Ashanti Gold midfielder Nuhu Alhassan has expressed his disappointment over the club's decision to terminate him and his twin brother's (Fuseini Nuhu) contract.

The duo's contract was terminated by the Obuasi based club last Friday ahead of the 2016 Ghana Premier League after spending just a season at the club. READ ALSO: Yaw Yeboah  scores for FC Twente

'Last Friday, the Team Manager called us and said the club has handed over our release letter to him.  That was the only thing he told us and up till now nobody has said anything to us again. When the call came from the Team Manager I was very disappointed,' Alhassan told Hot FM.

Release letter

