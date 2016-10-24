Isaac Vorsah believes Sulley Muntari is the missing piece in Black Stars squad, wants return of suspended midfielder



Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah believes suspended Sulley Muntari will restore balance in the current Black Stars squad and urges Avram Grant to recall the former AC Milan star back into the team as the race for the 2018 World Cup hottens up.

The 32-year-old has been frozen out of the team following his burst-up at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where he physically attacked former Black Stars management committee member Moses Armah.

The former AC Inter and AC Milan midfielder apologised, two years after the infamous incident which embarrassed the West African nation.

The player was indefinitely suspended from the Black Stars for the "unprovoked physical attack on the Medeama owner at the global gathering at a meeting over their then unpaid bonuses.

And strong centre-back Isaac Vorsah, who has endured injury nightmare for the past two years, believes Muntari will add an extra X-factor to the team if he is reconsidered for a call-up.

"The current Black Stars is made up of so many young players but we need some senior players like Sulley Muntari to join the team." Vorsah told Accra-based Hot FM

Several influential personalities have called for the return of the free agent into the team to add bite to the squad in the qualifying campaign for the World Cup in Russia.

The country's sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuije has added his voice to the clarion call though the government's commission on Brazil scandal ruled that the players must not be considered for selection into the national team in future.

Ex-Ghana Under-17 star Nii Odartey Lamptey insists the suspended midfielder, who has 84 caps, has enough quality to return to the national team.

However, coach Avram Grant is yet to heed to the several calls ahead of the remaining matches in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars put up a listless 0-0 draw against Uganda and will face Egypt in their second group game in Alexandria on November 13.

The road appear bumpy for the four-time champions after being drawn against old foes Egypt, Uganda and Mali in group D of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

