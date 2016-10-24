Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Angry Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh vows to terminate contract, offered shocking GHC10 at the end of season


Bechem United striker Abednego has vowed to terminate his contract with the club over unfulfilled promises.

Tetteh, 26, is livid with the club over unfulfilled promises and claims he was handed a paltry and 'insulting' GHC10.00 at the end of the season.

He has vowed to end his association with the FA Cup winners insisting he's unhappy.

"I will not waste my time on Bechem united 2016/2017 season. All promises made by the club management have not been fulfilled as at now," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM

"A whole club gave me GHc 10.00 after the end of season and till date not even a coin have been given .

"I remember Angel FM CEO gave us some amount ,the club management refused to give me 1 pesewa of that amount of GHc 5,000. I will terminate my contract and leave the club .

He added: Kingsley Owusu Achiaw (Agama ) is a very good man ,but those around the man are worrying him and troublesome members ,they should forget I will never step foot at their training grounds for pre season."

Kotoko could profit largely from the current stand-off as the 12-goal striker is believed to be closing in on a move to Kumasi.

