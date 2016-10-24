Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
‘Mahama Hasn’t Honoured Bechem Promise’

By Daily Guide
President John Mahama
A close source to Bechem United has denied rumours that president Mahama has fulfilled his promise to construct an Astro Turf for the FA Cup champions.

It emerged last week that president Mahama has honoured his word to construct a synthetic pitch for the Kingsley Owusu-Achau men as they prepare for their maiden African campaign.

Reports gathered by this writer however indicates that it was the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, who has presented a 50,000 Cedis donation meant for upgrading the stadium to meet CAF requirement.

According to the source, the Chief of Staff's donation, comes nowhere near the required amount ($200,000) needed for the Astro Turf construction.

“It is not true that the president has honoured his word, he hasn't as speculated. What really happened was that the Chief of Staff has presented an amount of 50,000 Cedis meant for the upgrading of facilities like the doping centre, washroom, Commissioner's Office etc to meet CAF's requirement,” the source said.

Barely a month ago, President Mahama in one of his campaign trips to the Brong Ahafo Region promised Bechem United an artificial turf for winning this year's FA Cup.

Bechem defeated Okwawu United 2-1 in the final to lift the prestigious FA silverware and are scheduled to begin their CAF Confederations Cup campaign early next year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

