Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kevin Boateng, Yaw Yeboah, Gyan, Boye, Banahene & FIVE others score plus Afful substituted early and more

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan scored his fifth goal of the season while John Boye, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Yaw Yeboah and Emmanuel Osei Banahene all scored for their clubs.

Dutch-borns Johnathan Opoku and Kevin Luckassen scored in Holland and Austria. While former Liberty Professionals striker Daniel Adjei netted for Coventry City in England.

Samuel Afum and Dennis Antwi both scored for their clubs while Harrison Afful suffered an injury.

Ghanasoccernet.com's El Akyereko has a comprehensive wrap on how Ghanaian players fared abroad.

ENGLAND

Dutch-born Ghanaian Timothy Fosu-Mensah was not part of the Manchester United side that suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

Andre Ayew has returned to training but was not part of the West Ham United side that won 1-0 against Sunderland.

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey came off the bench in the 87th minute to play for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. His Ghanaian compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was unused. Striker Kwesi Appiah could not make the Palace squad for the game.

In the Championship, winger Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to assist the winner for Aston Villa in their 1-0 win over Fulham. While Jordan Ayew played 86 minutes for the Villans. Belgian-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi was in full time action for the Lillywhites.

Chelsea loaner Christian Atsu came off the Newcastle United bench to play the last 15 minutes in their 3-0 win over Ipswich Town.

English-born Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom starred in defence for Barnsley who posted a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Elvis Manu warmed the bench for Brighton who won 1-0 at Wigan Athletic.

Ghanaian-born Norway international Alexander Tettey was in full time action for Norwich City who lost 1-0 against Preston North End.

In the League One, striker Daniel Agyei scored the opener for Coventry City in their 2-0 win over Rochdale United. Former Arsenal youth goalkeeper Corey Addai was dropped to the U23 side.

Crystal Palace loanee Hiram Boateng played 73 minutes for Bristol Rovers in their 2-0 away win over Oldham Athletic.

Former Arsenal starlet Abu Ogogo played for Shrewbury Town in their home loss against Northampton Town.

Derek Asamoah was brought on in the 85th minute by Carlisle United in their 2-1 win over Stevenage.

Reading loanee Tariqe Fosu was brought on after 85 minutes by Colchester United in their 2-2 draw with Morecombe.

Former Chelsea starlet Daniel Pappoe Mills sat on the Crowley Town bench in their 0-0 draw with Accrington Stanley.

ITALY

Sassuolo earned a vital point after holding Bologna to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Ghana youth midfielder Godfred Donsah was unused by Bologna while Alfred Duncan returned from injury to warm the bench alongside Claud Adjapong.

Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah watched from the bench as his Torino side were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Lazio.

Midfielder Isaac Cofie was unused by Genoa in their 2-1 loss at Sampdoria.

And, injured Kwadwo Asamoah watched his Juventus side slip to a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu climbed off the bench in the 57th minute to play for Udinese who won 3-1 against Pescara.

Emmanuel Gyasi played the full 90 minutes for Pistoiese in their 1-1 draw with Como.

In the Primavera League, Ghanaian midfielder Evans Osei was in action for Torino U19 as they lost 2-1 against Juventus U19.

Suspended Bright Addae missed Ascoli's 1-0 away win over Cittadella.

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored the opening goal for Las Palmas as his Los Amarillos side slipped to a 2-1 away defeat at Villarreal.

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah warmed the bench for Cordoba in their 1-1 draw at Elche.

In the third-tier league, Iddrisu Mohammed and Stephen Hammond were in action for Real Mallorca II in their 1-0 home loss to Eldense.

GERMANY

Black Stars defender Baba Rahman came off the bench in the 79th minute to play for Schalke 04 who battered Mainz 05 3-0 at the Veltins Arena. Youngster Bernard Tekpetey lost his place in the Schalke 18-man squad for the game.

Daniel Opare could not make the Augsburg squad for their 2-1 loss against Freiburg.

German-born Ghanaian Gideon Jung played the full 90 minutes for Hamburg SV in their 3-0 home loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Braunschweig maintained their lead of the Bundesliga II after beating Greuther FÃ¼rth 1-0 on home soil. Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo was unused while Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh missed the game with injury.

In the fourth-tier league, Mike Owusu was in action for Hertha Berlin II who lost 2-0 against BAK 07.

Eintracht Braunschweig II squeezed out a 3-2 loss against Germania Egestorf. Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Marvin Manu played full throttle for the winners while Gyamfi Kyeremeh warmed their bench.

NETHERLANDS

Yaw Yeboah scored a 44th minute opener for FC Twente in their 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Kumasi-born Portugal youth international Asumah Abubakar Ankrah was a full timer for Willem II in their 0-1 home loss to FC Utrecht.

Former Ghana and Arsenal ace Quincy Owusu-Abeyie along with German-born Reagy Ofosu were both introduced in the second-half by NEC Nijmegen who drew 1-1 with Vitesse Arnhem.

Former Ajax Amsterdam defender Leeroy Owusu flourished in defence for Excelsior Rotterdam despite their 2-0 home loss against PEC Zwolle.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen played in holding midfield for AZ Alkmaar and lasted the entire duration in their 2-0 away loss at FC Groningen.

Former Dutch youth international Fred Benson was not part of the RKC Waalwijk side that won 2-0 against Achilles '29.

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Johnathan Opoku Agyemang scored for VVV-Venlo in their 3-1 win over Den Bosch.

Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong was introduced in the 86th minute by NAC Breda who won 3-1 against Fortuna Sittard.

Rodney Antwi was unused but Mytena Abena played the 90 minutes for FC Utrecht II in their 2-1 home loss to MVV.

Raymond Gyasi was not part of FC Cambuur side that won 4-2 against Oss.

AUSTRIA

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Kevin Luckassen scored the consolation goal for St Polten in their 5-1 loss against Red Bull Salzburg.

Meanwhile at the Allianz Stadion in the Wien derby, Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed was not part of the Austria Wien side that won 2-0 against Rapid Wien.

Former WAFA defender Kennedy Boateng was out of the LASK Linz squad when they lost 3-2 against Wattens.

In-form Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena played 87 minutes for Austria Lustenau in their 2-2 draw with Wacker Innsbruck.

Ghana attacker Samuel Tetteh was in full time action for Liefering in their 1-0 loss against Kapfenberger SV. But goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused while defender Gideon Mensah was omitted from their squad for the game.

Dutch-born Ghanaian Kevin Tano was dropped to the Horn bench and was unused in their 2-1 loss at Wiener Neustadt.

BELARUS

Dinamo Brest and Slutsk shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate. Ghanaian duo Joel Fameyeh and Dickson Afoakwa played for Brest while Latif Amadu was unused.

BELGIUM

Club Brugge helped themselves to a 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Sunday. Both Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Adjei Sowah played the entire game for Anderlecht but injured Dennis Appiah watched from the screens.

Bennard Kumordzi warmed the bench for Genk in their slender 1-0 win over St Truiden.

In the second-tier league, Ghanaian defender Issahaku Yakubu was at the heart of defence for Lierse SK in their 3-1 away win over Tubize.

DENMARK

Midfielder Joseph Mensah was not in the Horsens team that won 1-0 Randers FC.

In other games, FC Copenhagen posted a 3-0 away win over Odense BK. Nana Mase Addo Welbeck played the first 45 minutes for Odense.

Meanwhile at the Nordjyske Arena, Nordsjaelland held AaB to a 1-1 draw. Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh starred for the visitors while Ernest Asante came off their bench to play but Manchester City starlet Divine Naah could not make their squad for the game.

Former Ghana U20 and New Edubiase United captain, Ibrahim Moro impressed in midfield for Silkeborg and helped them to a 3-1 win over Viborg.

FINLAND

Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Ayarna lasted 77 minutes for Ilves who lost 2-1 against Mariehamn in the top-flight league.

Striker Solomon Duah was replaced after half-time by Inter Turku who lost 2-1 against bottom-placed PK-35 Vantaa.

Meanwhile at the Rovaniemen KeskuskenttÃ¤, former Ghana youth striker Ransford Osei was introduced in the 66th minute RoPS who drew 0-0 with HIFK.

Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah both played for HJK Helsinki in their 0-0 draw with SJK on Sunday.

GREECE

Owusu-Ansah Kontor was brought on in the second-half by Larissa who lost 4-0 against PAS Giannina.

KAZAKHSTAN

Striker Patrick Twumasi was in action for Astana in their 1-0 win over Aktobe.

NORWAY

Manchester City youngster Ernest Agyiri could not make the Valerenga squad for their 3-0 away win over Tromso.

Striker Dennis Agyare Antwi scored the opener IK Start in their 1-1 draw with Lillestrom. Former Ghana defender Francis Dickoh sat on the Lillestrom bench.

Adam Kwarasey was not part of Stromsgodset side that lost 2-1 against Odd Grenland.

Stromsgodset were happy campers with a vital 1-0 away win over Sogndal IF at the Fosshaugane Campus. Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson played full throttle for the losers but Mahatma Otoo was unused. Mohammed Abu played for the victors but former Manchester City midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng was not part of their squad.

Edwin Gyasi starred in attack for Aalesund who won 3-2 win over Viking.

In the second-tier league, midfielder Mohammed Fuseini played 69 minutes for Asane in their 1-0 win over Sandnes Ulf.

PORTUGAL

Rio Ave managed a 1-1 draw at Moreirense. Alhassan Wakaso played the full 90 minutes for Rio Ave but Emmanuel Boateng watched the game from their Moreirense bench.

Atletico Madrid loanee Bernard Mensah warmed the bench for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-0 away win over Estoril.

Osei Barnes played 85 minutes for PaÃ§os de Ferreira in their 1-1 draw with Nacional.

In the second-tier league, Lumor Agbenyenu was in full time action for Portimonense in their 2-2 draw with Varsim. But Emmanuel Sarpong could not make their squad for the game.

Panin Bokaye played the entire match for Vizela in their 1-1 draw with FC Porto II.

Former Ghana U17 midfielder Emmanuel Oti played for Sporting Braga II in their 2-1 loss to Santa Clara.

Sporting Covilha held Fafe to a 1-1 draw at their own backyard. Former Mighty Jets defender Richard Ofori played Sporting but Henry Medarious warmed their bench.

Ernest Ohemeng came off the bench in the second-half to play for Academica Coimbra in their 0-0 draw with Academica Viseu.

ROMANIA

Sulley Muniru returned from injury to warm the bench for Steaua Bucuresti in their 1-1 draw with TÃ¢rgu MureÅŸ.

SWEDEN

Former Right to Dream Academy graduate Enock Kwakwa played 89 minutes for Falkenberg in their 2-1 loss against NorrkÃ¶ping.

Former Ghana U20 defender Joseph Aidoo played in defence for Hammarby who lost 2-1 against Elfsborg.

Nasiru Mohammed played full throttle but Baba Mensah was unused by BK Hacken who lost 2-1 against Kalmar. Mohammed Abubakari was not part of the Hacken squad for the game.

Ã–stersunds FK surprised themselves with a 3-0 away win over Malmo FF. Defender Sam Mensah featured for the winners while Enock Adu Kofi also played for the leaders who lost the game.

In the second-tier league, midfielder Yussif Chibsah warmed the bench for Ljungskile in their 4-2 loss against Degerfors.

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Nuhu and Kwadwo Duah both played for Young Boys Bern in their 4-0 hammering of Grasshopper on Sunday.

Ebenezer Assifuah came off the bench to play for FC Sion in their 2-0 win over Lausanne Sport.

TURKEY

Defender Samuel Inkoom was not part of the Antalyaspor side that lost 3-0 against Besiktas.

Former Ghana U20 defender Joseph Attamah could not make the grades at Istanbul as they won 2-0 against KarabÃ¼kspor on Sunday.

Former Almeria midfielder Fatau Mohammed was in full time action for Gaziantepspor in their 2-1 home loss with Kayserispor.

Neither Nuru Sulley nor Isaac Sackey was in the Alanyaspor side that lost 2-0 against Bursaspor.

Jerry Akaminko was in action for EskiÅŸehirspor in their 2-1 away reverse against Goztepe.

Elsewhere at the 5 Ocak Fatih Terim Stadyumu, Ghana midfielder Seidu Salifu was unused by Adana Demirspor in their 1-0 win over ElazÄ±ÄŸspor.

Black Stars defender John Boye scored the opener and inspired Sivasspor to a 2-0 win over ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor.

USA

Emmanuel Boateng was introduced in the 65th minute by LA Galaxy who were held to a 0-0 draw by FC Dallas on Sunday. American-born Ghanaian Gyasi Zardes missed the game with injury.

Gerhson Koffie excelled in midfield for New England Revolution who posted a 3-0 win over Montreal Impact. Winger Dominic Oduro was brought from the bench by the losers.

Black Stars defender Harrison Afful suffered an injury and was replaced in the 36th minute when his Columbus Crew side were defeated 4-1 by New York City FC.

Canada-born Kofi Opare played the entire 90 minutes for DC United when they lost 4-2 against Orlando City. Winger Lloyd Sam watched the action from the bench while Patrick Nyarko was not part of their squad for the game.

Charles Sapong was introduced in the 76th minute by Philadelphia Union who succumbed to a 2-0 home loss against New York Red Bulls. Ghanaian defender Joshua Yaro missed the game with injury.

Kofi Sarkodie was unused by SJ Earthquakes in their 2-0 away loss at Sporting KC.

Chicago Fire slipped to a 3-2 loss at Toronto FC. Ghana attacker David Accam played the entire 90 minutes for Fire but Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Johan Kappelholf was not part of their squad.

Suspended Kwadwo Poku did not featured for Miami FC in their 4-0 loss against New York Cosmos.

Derek Boateng was not part of the Rayo Oklahoma side that won 2-0 against Fort Lauderdal Strikers.

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Kafari suffered an injury and was replaced in the 21st minute as his ten-man Puerto Rico side lost 3-0 against Indy Eleven.

EGYPT

Former Hearts of Oak striker Samuel Afum scored the opener for Wadi Degla in their 1-1 draw with El Geish.

Striker Nana Poku was in action for Al Mokawloon who won 2-0 against Al Nasr Taa'den.

FRANCE

Ghana striker Majeed Waris played full throttle for Lorient in their 1-0 loss at Dijon on Saturday.

Elsewhere, youngster Enock Kwateng watched from the bench as his Nantes side lost 2-1 at home to Stade Rennes.

Ghana U20 defender Emmanuel Ntim could not make the Valenciennes squad for their 4-1 draw with Tours on Friday.

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei warmed the Stade de Reims bench in their 1-1 draw at Lens on Sunday.

RUSSIA

Emmanuel Frimpong watched from the Arsenal Tula bench when they drew 1-1 at Krylya Sovetov on Friday. But Awal Mohammed could not make their squad for the game.

Neither Jonathan Mensah or Rabiu Mohammed was in the Anzhi squad that won 3-0 against Tom' Tomsk.

UAE

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan scored in the 61st minute and lasted 82 minutes for Al Ahli in their 4-1 win over Dibba Al Fujairah.

UKRAINE

Ghana striker Kwame Karikari was brought on in the second-half by Stal Kamianske in their 1-0 away win over Karpaty.

SLOVENIA

Ghanaian attacker Arafat Mensah scored for KrÅ¡ko in their 2-2 draw with Aluminij in the top-flight.

POLAND

Legia Warsaw posted a 2-1 win over Lech Poznan. Ghanaian youngster Saddam Sulley failed to make the Legia squad but Ghanaian-born Belgian international Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe played for the winners. While midfielder Aziz Tetteh was in action for the losers.

SCOTLAND

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman captained Partick Thistle to a 1-1 draw with Ross County.

