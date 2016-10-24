US-based Eunice Beckmann unaware of Black Queens call-up for African Women's Championship

US-based midfielder Eunice Beckmann will not be joining the Black Queens for this year's African Women's Championship.

The Boston Breakers player was among 10 foreign-based players named in a provisional 35-man squad by head coach Yusif Basigi.

Beckmann, who is also a former Bayern Munich Ladies team player, visited the Queens training ground last week.

But she will not be traning with the team for the tournament in Cameroon next month.

''There must be misunderstanding. I came to Ghana to visit my family. I didn't join the team. It's totally wrong am not going to the tournament,'' she told ocsportsnews.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com