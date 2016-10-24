Albert Adomah extolled after splendid display against Fulham

Albert Adomah produced his best performance since moving to Villa in their 1-0 victory over Fulham over the weekend.

The Ghana international set up Jonathan Kodjia to score the only goal of the game and ensured Villa won back to back games for the first time this season.

And new manger Steve Bruce could not hide his delight for the winger.

'To be fair to him, I didn't think he had a chance of playing after Tuesday, but he's played with the ankle" he said after the game

'You are looking for that bit of spark or a mistake. It was a great ball from Albert.

'He produced a great ball for Kodjia and that's the bit of quality you need.

'He's got three in a week and it was a wonderful finish. There's still a lot to do and the finish is tremendous.'

