Egypt striker Ahmed Zidan brags: 'Defeating Ghana will be easy'

Egypt striker Ahmed Zidan has bragged that defeating Ghana in next month's 2018 World Cup in Alexandria will be 'easy' for the Pharaohs.

The two sides are drawn in the same group along with Congo and Uganda for Africa's qualifiers for the world's flagship football tournament which will be played in Russia in 2018.

Ghana will clash with Egypt next month in Alexandria in Group E of the qualifier with the Black Stars on the back foot.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw by Uganda in the opening match of the qualifiers in Tamale and must get a result in Alexandria to enhance their chances of qualifying.

However Egypt are enjoying a wave of good fortune as they won their opening match in the qualifying group by defeating Congo in Brazzaville.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker says Egypt given the perfect start of the Pharaohs it will be easy for them to defeat Ghana next month.

'Our current National team is gaining experience gradually. A win against Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers is easy and important to widen the gap to five points,' Zidan said.

Ghana are seeking to make their fourth successive appearance at the 2018 World Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com