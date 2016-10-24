Ex-captain Joseph Hendricks wants Kotoko to appoint him as chief scout

Former Asante Kotoko captain Joseph Hendricks wants the club to appoint him as their chief scout.

Hendricks, a stalwart centre-back during his playing days, believes he has the requisite qualification to spot talents who will fit the club's profile.

"These two clubs are wasting so much funds because of bad scouting. Gone are the days, Kotoko and Hearts would not waste GH¢120,000.00 on a defender, because they have trust in the one who is at that position,'' Hendricks told the GNA Sports.

''For instance, there was no better right back than Amankwah Mireku so Hearts of Oak would not want to replace him with any expensive player and that money would be used for another purpose.

"But recently, Kotoko have been signing players for one position in three consecutive seasons. This does not help the progress of club. There should be consistency and trust in the team.

"With my scouting expertise, I only need support from the management and the supporters. I can travel all over the country for talent hunt.

''Kotoko don't need to spend so much on buying players. That has been the problem of the club, with my support the club can reduce the huge sum of money.''

