Yaw Yeboah: Ghana international scores for FC Twente

Ghanaian youngster, Yaw Yeboah scored for FC Twente when he scored the opener in his side's 2-0 victory against Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 in the Dutch top-flight league on Saturday at De Adelaarshorst

Yeboah, of Black Satellites fame, who is on loan from Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 44th minute.

The goal against Go Ahead Eagles was his 2nd in nine games for his FC Twente in the Dutch top-flight league.

Yaw Yeboah, 19 was part of the Black Satellites team that played in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2015 and earned was even handed call-up into the Black Stars by Avram Grant, but was an unused substitute in Ghana's game against Rwanda in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON)

