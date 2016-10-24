Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
24 October 2016

WAFA SC midfielder Gideon Waja confirms Asante Kotoko talks

WAFA SC midfielder Gideon Waja has confirmed holding talks with Asante Kotoko over a possible move.

Waja has refused to rule out a move to the Porcupine Warriors saying he has 50/50 chance.

''It is true kotoko has contacted me for a possible move. Am just hoping for the best, but as at now they are the only club that has contacted me,'' he told footballgh.com

''I rate my chance of playing for them, kotoko, as 50/50.''

Sports News

