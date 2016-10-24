Sassuolo ace Alfred Duncan regains fitness; boost for Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Egypt

Ghana have received a midfield boost for next month's FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt with Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan fit again.

However, he was an unused substitute as his side drew 1-1 at Bologna on Sunday evening.

The 23-year-old has been missing in action after an injury he picked while playing against Chievo Verona on 21 September in the Serie A.

He has also missed league matches against Udinese, Milan, Crotone as well as two Europa League matches at Genk and Rapid Wien.

Duncan is likely to get some games before the 13 November clash in Alexandria against Group E leaders Egypt.

