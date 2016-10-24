Champions Wa All Stars to reward coach Enos Adipah with two-year contract extension

WA All Stars will hand head coach Enos Adipah a two-year contract extension to ward off suitors.

The former King Solomon coach etched his name in Ghana's footballing folklore by leading the Northern Blues to their first-ever league title truimph.

All Stars CEO Oduro Nyarko announced on Accra-based Starr FM Adepa will sign a new deal this week.

He is expected to lead the side in the 2017 CAF Champions League qualifiers.

