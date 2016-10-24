List of African Champions League winners since 1965

Mamelodi Sundowns became the second South African side to win the CAF Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Zamalek in Alexandria in the return leg clash.

The Brazilians lifted the trophy with a 3-1 aggregate win to win their first continental silverware in their history.

Below a list of previous winners of the continent's flagship inter-clubs competition since 1965.

1965 - Oryx Douala (Cameroon)

1966 - Stade Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

1967 - TP Englebert (Congo-Kinshasa)

1968 - TP Englebert (Congo-Kinshasa)

1969 - Ismaili (Egypt)

1970 - Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

1971 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon)

1972 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea)

1973 - Vita Club (Zaire)

1974 - CARA Brazzaville (Congo)

1975 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea)

1976 - Mouloudia Alger (Algeria)

1977 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea)

1978 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon)

1979 - Union Douala (Cameroon)

1980 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon)

1981 - JE Tizi Ouzou (Algeria)

1982 - Ahly (Egypt)

1983 - Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

1984 - Zamalek (Egypt)

1985 - Royal Armed Forces (Morocco)

1986 - Zamalek (Egypt)

1987 - Al Ahli (Egypt)

1988 - Entente Setif (Algeria)

1989 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

1990 - JS Kabylie (Algeria)

1991 - Club Africain (Tunisia)

1992 - Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

1993 - Zamalek (Egypt)

1994 - Esperance (Tunisia)

1995 - Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

1996 - Zamalek (Egypt)

1997 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

1998 - ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

1999 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

2000 - Hearts of Oak (Ghana)

2001 - Ahly (Egypt)

2002 - Zamalek (Egypt)

2003 - Enyimba (Nigeria)

2004 - Enyimba (Nigeria)

2005 - Ahly (Egypt)

2006 - Ahly (Egypt)

2007 - Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)

2008 - Ahly (Egypt)

2009 - TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)

2010 - TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)

2011 - Esperance (Tunisia)

2012 - Ahly (Egypt)

2013 - Ahly (Egypt)

2014 - Entente Setif (Algeria)

2015 - TP Mazembe Engelbert (DR Congo)

2016 - Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com