List of African Champions League winners since 1965
Mamelodi Sundowns became the second South African side to win the CAF Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Zamalek in Alexandria in the return leg clash.
The Brazilians lifted the trophy with a 3-1 aggregate win to win their first continental silverware in their history.
Below a list of previous winners of the continent's flagship inter-clubs competition since 1965.
1965 - Oryx Douala (Cameroon)
1966 - Stade Abidjan (Ivory Coast)
1967 - TP Englebert (Congo-Kinshasa)
1968 - TP Englebert (Congo-Kinshasa)
1969 - Ismaili (Egypt)
1970 - Asante Kotoko (Ghana)
1971 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon)
1972 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea)
1973 - Vita Club (Zaire)
1974 - CARA Brazzaville (Congo)
1975 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea)
1976 - Mouloudia Alger (Algeria)
1977 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea)
1978 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon)
1979 - Union Douala (Cameroon)
1980 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon)
1981 - JE Tizi Ouzou (Algeria)
1982 - Ahly (Egypt)
1983 - Asante Kotoko (Ghana)
1984 - Zamalek (Egypt)
1985 - Royal Armed Forces (Morocco)
1986 - Zamalek (Egypt)
1987 - Al Ahli (Egypt)
1988 - Entente Setif (Algeria)
1989 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
1990 - JS Kabylie (Algeria)
1991 - Club Africain (Tunisia)
1992 - Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
1993 - Zamalek (Egypt)
1994 - Esperance (Tunisia)
1995 - Orlando Pirates (South Africa)
1996 - Zamalek (Egypt)
1997 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
1998 - ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast)
1999 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
2000 - Hearts of Oak (Ghana)
2001 - Ahly (Egypt)
2002 - Zamalek (Egypt)
2003 - Enyimba (Nigeria)
2004 - Enyimba (Nigeria)
2005 - Ahly (Egypt)
2006 - Ahly (Egypt)
2007 - Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)
2008 - Ahly (Egypt)
2009 - TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)
2010 - TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)
2011 - Esperance (Tunisia)
2012 - Ahly (Egypt)
2013 - Ahly (Egypt)
2014 - Entente Setif (Algeria)
2015 - TP Mazembe Engelbert (DR Congo)
2016 - Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
