Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila congratulates former club Mamelodi Sundowns over CAF Champions League glory

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has congratulated his former club Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the CAF Champions League despite losing by a lone goal to Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Nigerian forward Stanley Ohawuchi broke the virginity of the game in the 60th minute to give Zamalek hope of restoring parity before the end of regulation time but the Sundowns defended well.

The Brazilians shot themselves in a meritorious position by beating the White Knights by 3-0 in the first leg at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria a week ago.

Two goals from Anthony Laffor and Tebogo Langerman gave the South African side a 2-0 lead at half time before Islam Gamal scored an own goal to hand the hosts a comfortable 3-0 win.

Sundowns therefore became the new Africa club champions on a 3-1 aggregate.

Sumaila who won the league with Sundowns in his first season in the PSL has lauded his former side for the comfortable win but says they must not be complacent.

"I am very happy for them. The players have done very well and the coach Pitso must also be hailed but it is not over yet," Rashid said.

"I warned them against complacency after the first leg and they defended very well. That is an envious achievement and I am so proud of them. I am really happy for Pitso and the entire team. They've made themselves and South Africa proud," he added.

Rashid Sumaila won the PSL title with Sundowns in 2013 before moving to Kuwait side Al Qadsia but now plies his trade with Al Gharafa in Qatar.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

