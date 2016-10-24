Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 24 October 2016 00:55 CET

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Recap of the weekend's football games

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan continued his scoring in the Arabian Gulf League as the Ghanaian forward netted the second of four to help his Al Ahli team win their home game against Dibba Al Fujairah.

Ismaeel Al Hamadi opening the scoring on the brink of half time for Al Ahli. Khalifa Ayil levelled it for Dibba Al Fujairah before Asamoah Gyan restored the lead for his team.

Goals from Kyung-Won Kwon and Lima rounded it up to give Al Ahli all the three points.

Daniel Amartey made a substitute appearance as Leicester City returned to winning ways in the English Premier League

 The Premier League champions won their home game against Crystal Palace by three goals to one. Ghanaian player Jeffrey Schlupp was an unused substitute.

play

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored against Vallareal

