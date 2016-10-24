CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns are Champions of Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a maiden Caf Champions League title despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Zamalek at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Sunday evening.

The Tshwane side become only the second South African team to win the continents most coveted crown, following in the footsteps of Orlando Pirates who won the same title in 1995.

Stanley Ohawuchi scored the only goal of the game for Zamalek in the 62nd minute and despite the host pushing harder to overturn the three goal deficit, Sundowns mapped up strategy to contain them.

The Brazilians claimed victory a 3-1 victory over Zamalek over the two legs of the final.

Zamalek scrambled a 1-0 lead in the second half on Sunday night but they could not break down Masandawana's resolute defence.

'Bafana Ba Style' have become the second team in Southern Africa to walk away with the title, after their rivals Orlando Pirates clinched it in 1995.

In the first leg of the Champions League final last Saturday, Sundowns netted three times, with goals from Anthony Laffor, Tebogo Langerman, and an own goal; leaving Zamalek with nil at the end of the match.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane has in the past emphasised that there will always be chances for his team to win cup competitions such as the MTN 8, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup, but the opportunity to be crowned the best club on the African continent doesn't come often.

'Leave these other things, Telkom, we have won, I mean that's nothing. I'm not saying it means nothing, but it can't compare.'

Mosimane's gamble and hard work have paid off. Take a bow coach.

Sundowns will as a result partake in the 2016 Fifa Club World Cup to be staged in Japan later this year.

Zamaelek: Gennesh; Khaled (Shikabala 76'), Dweidar, Gabr, Youssef - Hamed (Salah 85'), Tawfik - Ohawuchi, Hefny (Mayuka 85'), Fathi - Morsy

Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango (Sandilands 28'); Langerman, Nthethe, Soumahoro, Mbekile - Kekana, Mabunda - Dolly, Tau, Laffor (Modise 72') - Billiat (S.Zwane

