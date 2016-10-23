Abdul Baba Rahman: Ghanaian features in Schlake's 3-0 win over Mainz

Schalke's recent resurgence continued with a 3-0 win over Mainz.

Nabil Bentaleb gave Schalke the lead midway through the first half with a spectacular shot into the top left-hand corner.

Max Meyer doubled their lead early in the second half with a goal from close range before Bentaleb added his second and Schalke's third after the hour mark.

The win lifted Markus Weinzierl's men out of the Bundesliga relegation zone for the first time this season and denied Mainz what would have been a place in the top six had they won.

Ghana's Schalke 04 defender Abdul Baba Rahman was a substitute in his side's 3-0 win.

Rahman came on in the second half on the 57th minute as he helped his side maintain their lead.

