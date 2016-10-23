Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 23 October 2016 22:40 CET

Abdul Baba Rahman: Ghanaian features in Schlake's 3-0 win over Mainz

Schalke's recent resurgence continued with a 3-0 win over Mainz.

Nabil Bentaleb gave Schalke the lead midway through the first half with a spectacular shot into the top left-hand corner.

Max Meyer doubled their lead early in the second half with a goal from close range before Bentaleb added his second and Schalke's third after the hour mark.

The win lifted Markus Weinzierl's men out of the Bundesliga relegation zone for the first time this season and denied Mainz what would have been a place in the top six had they won.

Ghana's Schalke 04 defender Abdul Baba Rahman was a substitute in his side's 3-0 win.

Rahman came on in the second half on the 57th minute as he helped his side maintain their lead.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

EVERYONE MAKES MISTAKES IN LIFE BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN THEY HAVE TO PAY FOR THEM. THE REST OF LIFE.SOMETIMES GOOD PEOPLE MAKE BAD CHOICES, IT DOES'NT MEAN THEY ARE BAD. IT MEANS THEY ARE HUMAN
By: OMANE EDWARD
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img