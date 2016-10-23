Kevin-Prince Boateng: Las Palmas midfielder scores wonderful 'bicycle kick' goal

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a sensational goal in Las Palmas' 2-1 defeat to Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The Ghana international scored the wonderful goal Los the Amarillos at the Camp El Madrigal in the 31st minute.

Boateng applied an acrobatic finish to a fabulous flicking pass from Tana inside the box to open the scoring in the game.

The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 star has now scored three goals in 8 games for Las Palmas.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh