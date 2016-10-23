Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 23 October 2016 21:10 CET

Kevin Boateng scores sensational acrobatic finish for Las Palmas in Villarreal reverse in La Liga

Ghana international midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng got on the score-sheet for Las Palmas in their 2-1 loss against Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The 29-year-old struck the opener for Los Amarillos at the Camp El Madrigal in the 31st minute.

Boateng applied an acrobatic finish to a fabulous flicking pass from Tana inside the box to open the scoring in the game.

The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 star has now scored three goals in 8 games for Las Palmas.

By El Akyereko
Sports News

By: Anthony Kutiero Bezo
