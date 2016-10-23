Man City held by Southampton after Stones error

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League despite seeing their winless streak extend to a fifth game as Southampton earned a deserved draw.

The visitors led when John Stones’ sloppy pass allowed Nathan Redmond to round Claudio Bravo and slot in.

City improved after being booed off by some home fans at the break, equalising when half-time substitute Kelechi Iheanacho prodded in Leroy Sane’s low cross.

Pep Guardiola’s side controlled the second half as they searched for a winner, but Saints keeper Fraser Forster produced splendid saves to deny Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva.

City’s inability to grab a second goal means ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola has failed to win in five successive matches for only the second time in his managerial career.

However, the point was still enough to lift the Blues back above Arsenal and Liverpool to the Premier League summit.

Southampton stay eighth after extending their unbeaten league run to a fifth game.

