Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 23 October 2016 18:36 CET

Man City held by Southampton after Stones error

By BBC

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League despite seeing their winless streak extend to a fifth game as Southampton earned a deserved draw.

The visitors led when John Stones’ sloppy pass allowed Nathan Redmond to round Claudio Bravo and slot in.

City improved after being booed off by some home fans at the break, equalising when half-time substitute Kelechi Iheanacho prodded in Leroy Sane’s low cross.

Pep Guardiola’s side controlled the second half as they searched for a winner, but Saints keeper Fraser Forster produced splendid saves to deny Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva.

City’s inability to grab a second goal means ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola has failed to win in five successive matches for only the second time in his managerial career.

However, the point was still enough to lift the Blues back above Arsenal and Liverpool to the Premier League summit.

Southampton stay eighth after extending their unbeaten league run to a fifth game.

Sports News

life as you see it, is a learning platform
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img