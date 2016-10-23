Today In History: Watch Kevin-Prince Boateng's hat-trick sensational

On 23rd October, 2011, Kevin-Prince Boateng made an instant impact, giving his side hope by rifling a stunning half-volley beyond Benassi to make it 3-1 in the 49th minute.

Oddo converted on the half hour, before Massimiliano Benassi made his first save on 34 minutes to slap a deflected drive from Antonio Nocerino.

The lacklustre guests were stunned again when Grossmueller on 37 minutes finished off with an easy flick a hammering action that again evidenced slowness and uncertainty from the Devils' defence.

Things changed after the break with the fielding of Boateng, who immediately forced a difficult save from the distance, missed by a hairsbreadth from a tight angle and found the net on 49 minutes, slamming under the bar.

Boateng fired again under the bar on 55 minutes, this time in the left corner, and on 63 completed his show aiming into the closest corner after a corner kick action.

With Lecce on the ropes, Nocerino fired high before Yepes competed the comeback with seven minutes left, nodding home a delicious cross from Antonio Cassano. Milan are two points behind Juventus, who Saturday drew 2-2 at home and retained a one-point lead on Udinese. The Udine side can go alone at the top when they welcome promoted Novara later Sunday. Fiorentina also drew 2-2 at home with minnows Catania

Then, six minutes later, the Ghanaian really put the cat amongst the pigeons when he lashed Antonio Cassano's neat lay off high into the net from the edge of the box.

Amazingly, the comeback, and Boateng's hat-trick, was completed as early as the 63rd minute - just 14 minutes after his first goal. The midfielder was first on the scene after an Ignazio Abate shot was blocked inside the box, and proceeded to force a side-footed effort at goal from an acute angle. Somehow, the ball managed to squirm past Benassi and over the line to restore parity.

After the scores were levelled, Milan seemed to drop the tempo and look for a winner in a more cautious manner. But it seemed inevitable that it would come, and it did through the unlikeliest of sources in the 83rd minute.

Yepes, who was at fault for the first goal, redeemed himself by popping up at the far post to nod Cassano's intelligent lofted pass into the net and spark scenes of wild celebration amongst the men in white.

The sides return to league action again in midweek due to a full programme of league fixtures. Milan host Parma at Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday, October 26, while Lecce travel south-west to face Palermo in Sicily the following night.

