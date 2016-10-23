Ghana FA confirms 2016/17 Division One League to start on 17 December

The Division One League Board has confirmed the 2016/2017 season will start on 17 December.

This was decided by the the executive members of the 48-team board.

A statement signed by the Ghana Football Association General Secretary says registration will start on 14 November.

The deadline for the payment of officiating fees is set for 15 December.

The just ended saw Bolga All Stars (Zone I), Elmina Sharks (Zone II) and Great Olympics (Zone III).

