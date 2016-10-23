Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 23 October 2016 16:40 CET

Ghana FA confirms 2016/17 Division One League to start on 17 December

The Division One League Board has confirmed the 2016/2017 season will start on 17 December.

This was decided by the the executive members of the 48-team board.

A statement signed by the Ghana Football Association General Secretary says registration will start on 14 November.

The deadline for the payment of officiating fees is set for 15 December.

The just ended saw Bolga All Stars (Zone I), Elmina Sharks (Zone II) and Great Olympics (Zone III).

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

ONE BEST WAY T THE TOP IS TO PRESS ON AND ON. IF YOU WANT TO BE THE BEST, THEN ALWAYS LEARN TO BE BETTER IN WHAT YOU DO.
By: DR. SAMUEL KENNEDY A
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img