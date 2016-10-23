Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 23 October 2016 16:40 CET

Inter Allies to start two-week justify-your-inclusion on Tuesday

Inter Allies will be organizing a-14-day justify-your-inclusion exercise as part of its recruitment for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.

''Interested players are encouraged to attend the Tema Sports Stadium - the venue for the 14-day program, from Tuesday 25 October to Tuesday November 8, 2016,'' a statement on the club website read.

Allies are looking at re-stocking after recent departures from their set-up last season.

The Eleven Is To One struggled last season and survived on the final day of competition.

