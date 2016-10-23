OFFICIAL: AshantiGold release twin brothers Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu

AshantiGold SC have released twin brothers Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu ahead of the 2016/2017 after only one season with the Obuasi-based side, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The former New Edubiase United duo received their released letters on Saturday, 21 October asking them to leave because they do not feature in their plans for next season.

A portion of the letter read: ''You have up to the end of the 2016/2017 for your contract with Ashantigold Sporting Club to expire but we do not have the intention to keep you anymore based on the fact that you do not feature in our future scheme of things and have therefore decided to put you on transfer with immediate.''

The former Real Sportive stars featured 52 times out of 60 matches combined for the Elephants last season with Fuseini playing 28 games whilst Alhassan played 24 matches.

By Nuhu Adams



