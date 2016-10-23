Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 23 October 2016 09:55 CET

OFFICIAL: AshantiGold release twin brothers Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu

AshantiGold SC have released twin brothers Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu ahead of the 2016/2017 after only one season with the Obuasi-based side, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The former New Edubiase United duo received their released letters on Saturday, 21 October asking them to leave because they do not feature in their plans for next season.

A portion of the letter read: ''You have up to the end of the 2016/2017 for your contract with Ashantigold Sporting Club to expire but we do not have the intention to keep you anymore based on the fact that you do not feature in our future scheme of things and have therefore decided to put you on transfer with immediate.''

The former Real Sportive stars featured 52 times out of 60 matches combined for the Elephants last season with Fuseini playing 28 games whilst Alhassan played 24 matches.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Having two eyes alone as a leader is not enough, when you cannot think or focus on the future.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img