Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene strikes to propel Ismaily to victory in Egypt

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Osei Banahene scored the only goal of the game to propel Ismaily to a slim 1-0 away win over El Sharqiya in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday.

The 28-year-old raced the Brazilians of Egypt into a 5th minute lead at the Banha Stadium.

The former Heart of Lions striker arrived inside the box to finish off a brilliant move initiated by former Hearts of Oak whizkid Torric Jebrin.

Jebrin had squeezed through two defenders and aimed a shot at goal but his effort was deflected away by the hosts keeper.

And, Banahene arrived at the right place to blast home from inside the box.

