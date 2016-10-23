Hearts of Oak turn attention to Hasaacas midfielder star Theophilus Awortwe

Hearts of Oak are looking to sign Sekondi Hasaacas midfielder Theophilus Nana Awortwe.

Awortwe's contract with the relegated Ghana Premier League club will expire next month after it is clear he will not renew his stay.

The skillful player returned home for the second half of the season after a short stint with Mauritanian Ligue 1 club Asc Zem Zem.

Hasaacas could not acquire his ITC in time to help in their survival campaign.

