Sports News | 23 October 2016 06:55 CET

Ghana youth ace Yaw Yeboah scores fabulous finish for FC Twente in Holland

Ghana youth international Yaw Yeboah scored the opener for FC Twente in their 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch top-flight league on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from English side Manchester City, struck the opener for Twente at the De Adelaarshorst on the 44th minute mark.

Yeboah, a former member of the Ghana U20 team, has top form since his move to Twente and has now scored twice in 9 league games.

Ghana coach Avram Grant handed him a call-up in Ghana's AFCON qualifying game against Rwanda but he was unused.

Sports News

