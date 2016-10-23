Asamoah Gyan pokes in a goal as Al Ahli weather storm to drub Dibba in UAE league

Asamoah Gyan is back to his scoring best as he got one of the goals which gave league champions Al Ahli thumped Dibba Al Fujairah 4-1 on Saturday.

Gyan gave the Dubai-based side a 2-1 lead just after the hour mark after Khalifa Ayil had cancelled out Ismaeel Al Hamadi's opener before the half time whistle.

The Ghana volleyed the hosts into the lead which a kung-fu connection inside the box.

Two quick goals followed from Kwon Kyung-won and Rodrigo Lima.

