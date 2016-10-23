Asamoah Gyan: Ghana striker scores in Al Ahli 4-1 win

Reigning Arabian Gulf League champions, Al Ahli's perfect start to their defence sustains, thanks in large part to an eight-minute blitz at the Rashid Stadium on Saturday.

The Dubai club laboured for the best part of an hour at home to Dibba, stuck at 1-1 and almost conceding a second when Danilo de Oliveira failed to provide a finish with only Ahli goalkeeper Majed Naser to beat. Within a few seconds, Asamoah Gyan had volleyed the hosts into the lead, swiftly followed by a Kwon Kyung-won half-volley from a corner and a superb Rodrigo Lima free-kick.

Three quick-fire goals, three points, three wins from three league matches thus far this season: job done for Ahli. However, and although it seems strange to say it, Cosmin Olaroiu's men will still need to improve.

For 60 minutes, Dibba gave as good as they got. They certainly thought they had done enough in the first half to keep Ahli at bay, but Ismail Al Hammadi stole into their penalty area in stoppage-time and brilliantly volleyed home Khamis Esmail's raking ball.

Dibba responded immediately after the break, though, when De Oliveira's low cross was deflected into Khalifa Salem's path and he pounced for an easy close-range finish. The visitors should really have then taken the lead, if it wasn't for De Oliveira fluffing his one-on-one with Naser. The Brazilian attempted to dink the ball over the advancing UAE No 1, but did not get enough purchase on the ball.

Then Ahli went up the other end and scored. From there, Dibba's night all but ended, while the UAE champions continued to plot their blemish-free path.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh