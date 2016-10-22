Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 22 October 2016 23:06 CET

Yaw Yeboah on scoresheet for FC Twente

By MyJoyOnline

Yaw Yeboah exhibits great skills and scores in FC Twente's 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles

Ghanaian youngster Yaw Yeboah scored a stupendous goal in FC Twente's 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday at the Adelaarshorst Stadium.

Yaw, 19, found the back of the net in the 44th minute with a great goal tp put his side in front ahead of the break.

Bersant Celina added the second in the 89th minute to put the game beyond Go Ahead Eagles reach.

Yeboah who has now scored two goals since joining the Dutch side on loan from Manchester City was awarded the man of the match for his awesome display.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

