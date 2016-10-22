Manchester United: Rooney takes swipe at 'United fan' Owen

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney took a swipe at former team-mate Michael Owen for expressing support for his club's bitter rivals Liverpool.

Owen has a foot in both camps after making his name during a glittering spell at Liverpool and also playing for United in the twilight of his career.

But the 36-year-old, who played alongside Rooney for United and England, appeared to irrate his old colleague when he posted an encouraging message during Liverpool's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

"Come on Red Men. A win by two goals and it's 'top of the league'," Owen tweeted alongside a picture of the view from his seat in the Anfield stands.

With Owen having criticised Rooney this week for "losing his nasty streak", the England striker took the opportunity to have a dig back by claiming his former team-mate actually supports United.

"Interesting this Michael I thought you was a united fan???," Rooney responded.

Owen, who scored 158 goals in eight years with Liverpool, was criticised by Reds fans when he joined United in 2009, but responded by claiming he would always think fondly of the Anfield club.

"I played for Liverpool from the tender age of 11 with Stevie Gerrard. Liverpool is in my blood and I want to see them do well," he said.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh