Barcelona: Tearful Iniesta suffers knee ligament damage

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is hopeful Andres Iniesta will be sidelined for weeks rather than months after suffering ligament damage in his right knee.

Iniesta was stretchered from the field in tears just 14 minutes into Barca's thrilling 3-2 win at Valencia on Saturday.

"Andres Iniesta has injured the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee," Barcelona said in a statement.

"When he arrives in Barcelona the player will have more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury."

Enrique was incensed on the Barca bench when Valencia's Argentine midfielder Enzo Perez escaped without even a yellow card for the challenge that caused the injury.

"We saw very clearly from the tackle it was an injury, and a serious one," said Enrique.

"We will see tomorrow, but it will be weeks. There wasn't even a yellow card.".

Barca's season has been plagued by injuries so far as Lionel Messi has just returned from nearly a month out, whilst Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba were injured in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Manchester City.

Messi has returned in fine form, though, as his sixth goal in three games since his comeback deep into stoppage time from the penalty spot moved Barca to the top of La Liga.

